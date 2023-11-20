A$AP Rocky To Face Jury Trial Over 2021 Shooting As Prosecutors Introduce New Video Evidence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky’s legal counsel is confident his client will be vindicated despite the new visual evidence.

A$AP Rocky will be facing a jury trial on felony charges stemming from an alleged shooting that happened in 2021. On Monday (November 20), a judge ruled there’s enough evidence for Rocky’s case involving A$AP Relli. According to TMZ, Rocky will faces two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm and will be arraigned on January 8.

The major development in the case arrives following the hearing on November 20, during which prosecutors unveiled video of what they claim is Rocky holding a gun before he allegedly shot Relli. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective Frank Flores testified that the police obtained the video during their investigation of the incident. In addition to the video, the prosecution also presented still photos that they claim depict Rocky with a gun along with another video clip they’ve alleged shows the two gunshots that were fired during the altercation.

Prior to the hearing on November 20, Relli testified against Rocky himself, claiming he and the “Riot” rapper’s relationship had soured in the time leading up to the incident. During another hearing on November 8, Relli testified that Rocky pulled out a gun and said, “I’ll kill you right now,” to which he replied, “Shoot that s###. Why you brought a gun if you’re not going to use it? You don’t scare me.”

Authorities weren’t able to recover shell casings from the scene of the incident, however Relli claims he returned to where the shooting occurred that same night and recovered two shell casings on his own. Reports also have confirmed that no fingerprints were found on the shell casing Relli turned over to authorities.

Rocky’s attorney Joe Tacopina claimed he has evidence that will be “devastating” to Relli’s case in a statement to the media immediately following the hearing.

“Common sense is going to prevail and we’re going to get him through this and he’s going to be vindicated,” Tacopina said in part. “The evidence we have that they don’t know about is going to be devastating.”

Watch the full video below.