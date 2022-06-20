A$AP Rocky Explains How He Ended Up Wearing A Quilt To Met Fashion Gala

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky explains his odd fashion choice when he hit up the met gala with his girlfriend, Rihanna!. Read more!

A$AP Rocky begged one of his go-to designers to make him an outfit for the 2021 Met Gala from a thrifted quilt.

The rapper made a splash last September when he stepped out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City alongside his girlfriend Rihanna wearing a giant handmade quilt.

In a new interview for Dazed, A$AP Rocky revealed that he knew he wanted to wear the item to the annual fashion bash after spotting it in Eli Russell Linnetz’s studio.

“I went to Eli’s spot – Eli Russell Linnetz – he owns the label ERL – and when I walked in there was this quilt just sitting on the couch. I was like, ‘Can I have that quilt?’ And he was like, ‘Well, I actually just thrifted it.’ He had picked out a few looks for me, but I was on his a*s about that quilt,” the star recalled. “And so, he stitched it together and made it a custom piece. That’s how I decided to wear a quilt to the Met Gala.”

And while A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, and Rihanna ended up coordinating on the red carpet, he insisted they didn’t plan out their outfits.

“I didn’t know what she was wearing, she didn’t know what I was wearing,” the 33-year-old asserted.