A$AP Rocky Says New Album Is On The Way

Rap star A$AP Rocky reviewed. He went all out for his fans to make the best album. He could. Read more about his new project!

A$AP Rocky has hinted his upcoming album will have a more “polished” sound.

The rapper released his third studio album back in May 2018, with the record featuring guest appearances from the likes of Frank Ocean and Kid Cudi.

A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has indicated his next album will be released this year, and in an interview for Dazed, shared that it is “more of a concept project.”

“I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it,” A$AP Rocky commented. “I don’t want to be cliché or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from Testing and then graduating with a more polished sound… I just like where it is.”

A$AP Rocky also noted that he has been listening to a lot of hip-hop music as well as ’60s rock classics, including music from The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, Jimi Hendrix, and James Brown.

And despite rumors, the star that the album is going to be titled All Smiles.

“I never publicly said that my album was called All Smiles! That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more,” the 33-year-old added.