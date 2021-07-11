A$AP Rocky Launches PacSun Partnership With Line Of Vans

There is no stopping A$AP Rocky when it comes to fashion. Check out the details on his brand new partnership with PacSun!

A$AP Rocky continues to pioneer the fashion space, with his latest business move. The rap star has been named the first-ever guest artistic director of the PacSun brand.

Rocky’s A$AP Worldwide business signed a partnership deal with PacSun that will last for the next 18 months.

Under the agreement, the fashion Maven’s business will oversee PacSun’s Grand campaigns, in addition to creating in-store activations at their flagship locations in New York City and Los Angeles.

“This partnership is special to me because it’s a collaboration that combines my roots, A$AP Worldwide, and some of the most respected heritage brands that have roots in both the sportswear and lifestyle worlds,” A$AP Rocky said in a statement. “Together with PacSun, we will be releasing several limited-edition collections that are both nostalgic and forward at the same time.”

Over the past few years, PacSun’s brand’s popularity has soared, thanks to collaborations with influencers like A$AP Rocky, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The company has also entered into partnerships with other big named fashion-forward companies like Vans, Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Essentials, Champion, John Galt, Kendall + Kylie Jenner, and others.

The first collaboration between A$AP Worldwide and PacSun will arrive July 16 in the form of a brand new Vans sneaker line.