A$AP Rocky Expands His Empire With New Ray-Ban Creative Director Position

A$AP Rocky has been named Ray-Ban’s first-ever creative director just days after his acquittal in a Los Angeles trial.

A$AP Rocky secured a new title after being officially named Ray-Ban’s first-ever creative director, marking a major moment for the eyewear giant as it fuses heritage with contemporary culture.

The announcement comes just days after Rocky was acquitted in a highly publicized Los Angeles trial, where he faced felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

A jury found the three-time Grammy nominee not guilty on both counts, a verdict that could have changed his career trajectory.

Instead, he’s stepping into a prominent fashion role, further solidifying his influence beyond the music industry.

As creative director, Rocky will help to mold Ray-Ban’s image, lead design efforts, and spearhead marketing campaigns.

“I’ve always admired Ray-Ban’s ability to stay true to its roots while constantly evolving. I’m “I’m excited to be part of the strong heritage and develop the next chapter for an iconic brand like Ray-Ban.”

His first official project, the “Blacked Out Collection,” will drop in April 2025, featuring dark lenses and gold-plated detailing—a signature look that reflects his personal style and Ray-Ban’s legacy of bold eyewear.

Rocky’s love affair with Ray-Ban isn’t new.

The Harlem native has long incorporated the brand into his aesthetic, featuring their sunglasses during his American Sabotage show at Paris Fashion Week in June 2024.