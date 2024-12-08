A$AP Rocky Hopes His Sons Embrace His Creative Confidence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky’s award-winning week celebrates his rise as a style innovator and devoted father to his sons with Rihanna.

A$AP Rocky honored his creative journey at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City, where the rapper reflected on fatherhood, fashion, and his hopes for the next generation.

Accepting the Collaboration of the Year award for his work with Puma and Formula One, the Hip-Hop artist opened up about his sons, RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 15 months, and how he hopes they inherit his individuality and courage in style.

“I don’t have any contribution to when my sons get dressed. Sometimes she [Rihanna] dresses them like me with kilts and all of that, but that’s all their mom, man. She got good style and taste.”

A$AP Rocky also told People that Rihanna, the Fenty Beauty founder and his partner, was primarily responsible for crafting their sons’ outfits.

“I hope they take away my originality and confidence. It’s in their blood and their genes, no pun intended,” the artist chuckled.

Though his personal wardrobe has evolved since becoming a parent, Rocky acknowledged the shift in his approach to dressing.

“If I could define my dad style, I would say it’s way more focused. Prior to that, it was really just like absurd outfits, just mismatching everything for the sake of it. But now I think it’s a bit more quiet luxury,” the 36-year-old explained.

The week was packed for the artist, who was also recognized with the Cultural Innovator Award at The Fashion Awards in London on Monday.

Alongside A$AP Rocky was Rihanna, turning heads on the red carpet with a bold furry blue coat and matching hat, a testament to the couple’s rule-breaking style.

Rocky has been a driving creative force in Puma’s collaboration with Formula One after being named creative director last year, a role that fuses his love for athleticism, aesthetics, and innovation.

The awards event wrapped up a week that showcased Rocky’s professional achievements and his personal aspirations, blending high fashion with the grounded sense of family life.