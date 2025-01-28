A$AP Twelvyy Refuses Prosecution Interview In A$AP Rocky Trial – Risks Credibility

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Twelvyy’s refusal to cooperate with prosecutors in A$AP Rocky’s trial adds a new layer of tension to an already tumultuous legal battle.

A$AP Twelvy declined a prosecution interview Tuesday (January 28) during A$AP Rocky’s high-profile trial, a move that could influence how jurors perceive his credibility.

The trial, centered around a November 2021 altercation in Hollywood involving A$AP Rocky and A$AP Relli, saw its second day of testimony at the Los Angeles County Courthouse.

Before stepping into his role as a witness, Twelvyy had a tense exchange with the judge regarding his refusal to meet with prosecutors.

“Prosecution would like the opportunity to interview you before you take a stand, just to find out what you have to offer and what you have to say. It’s optional; you can either agree to be interviewed or refuse. Are you aware of this?” Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold judge asked.

Twelvyy responded firmly with, “No, no, I do not want to be interviewed.”

Judge Arnold emphasized the potential implications of this decision, cautioning Twelvyy about the jury’s interpretation of his refusal.

“If you refuse, then the jury is going to know that you refused to be interviewed by the prosecution, and it could impact your believability, your credibility in the eyes of the jury. You understand that?”

To this, Twelvyy simply replied, “Yes.”

Twelvyy’s involvement in the case stems from his presence during the altercation between A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, and A$AP Relli, real name Terell Ephron.

According to court testimonies, along with fellow A$AP Mob member A$AP Illz, Twelvyy reportedly attempted to de-escalate the confrontation before it could escalate, a detail that positions him not as an aggressor but as a would-be mediator.

While authorities allege that a firearm was involved in the incident, Twelvyy is expected to testify for Rocky’s defense, bolstering claims that the weapon in question was merely a “prop gun.”

Twelvyy’s testimony could prove to be a pivotal aspect of Rocky’s argument, as the prosecution seeks to pin the rapper with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

A$AP Rocky has already rejected a plea deal offering 180 days in jail, a seven-year suspended sentence, and three years of probation.

A$AP Rocky faces up to 24 years in prison.