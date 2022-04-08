Ashanti Celebrates Her Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame: “Dreams Do Come True”

Ashanti has a lot to celebrate after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame just days after the 20th anniversary of her debut album.

Ashanti has been honored for her decades-long career in the limelight with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and actress with the coveted star during the ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday (Apr. 8).

The moment Ashanti’s star was unveiled ⭐️ on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/hN5pN0y4DD — ashantinews (@ASHANTINEWS) April 7, 2022

“I’m not a super emotional person, so the fact that I cried a little bit today is a little weird for me,” Ashanti said during the presentation. “I’m so humbled and overjoyed to have friends, family and genuine people here supporting me that I love.”

Ashanti was joined at the ceremony by longtime collaborator Ja Rule and actress Tichina Arnold. She was also surrounded by her parents, Tina and Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas, sister Kenashia Douglas, and her fans. The gracious star thanked them all during her emotional acceptance speech.

“The fact that my mom spoke this into existence is surreal,” Ashanti explained. “She really had that feeling as a mother to say, ‘My child is gonna get this.’ She manifested it and I’m forever grateful.”

She added, “It’s still hitting me and I’m still stunned. This is proof to everyone out there that dreams really do come true.”

Meanwhile, Ja Rule praised Ashanti: “Getting a star on the Hollywood walk of fame is like the top of the top.”

He added, “I just want to say I’m proud of you and I love you. She has a lot more years of amazing work ahead of her film, television, whatever you desire baby. Sky’s the limit.”

Watch the emotional presentation below.

Ashanti – Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

The singer received her star 20 years after the release of her self-titled debut album. Ashanti released an exclusive NFT collection to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the project on April 6.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my debut album “Ashanti”!!!!!!!!” she penned on Instagram. “I’m so grateful that yall been rocking with me for over 20 years!!!!! Now I finally get to give you something in return.” She revealed she was “beyond excited” to announce the collection. “I want y’all to have ownership in these new Masters!!!,” she added.