Ashanti Breaks Silence On Irv Gotti: “I Can’t Believe Things Ended Like This”

Ashanti put her differences aside with Irv Gotti to mourn the passing of the founder of Murder Inc., who died at 54.

Ashanti has issued a statement to mourn Murder Inc. boss Irv Gotti, who died on Wednesday (February 5) at the age of 54. The veteran singer shared her thoughts on Instagram, expressing her shoc and acknowledging their complicated relationship.

“I can’t believe things ended like this… and it makes me so sad,” she wrote. “We weren’t on the best terms the past few years but as I’ve always said, through our ups and downs, I will forever be grateful for everything that you’ve done for me. We made history and that will remain infinite,” Ashanti said in a heartfelt post.

The statement showed Ashanti’s grace since her personal relationship with Irv Gotti found a place in public discourse.

The two worked closely during Murder Inc.’s height, churning out hit records like “Foolish,” “What’s Love,” “Always on Time” and “Happy.” However, their professional and personal relationship became strained after Ashanti’s romantic involvement with Nelly, which allegedly led Gotti to attempt to derail her career.

The drama escalated in 2022 when Gotti appeared on Drink Champs and detailed his alleged past relationship with Ashanti, stating he was in love with her while still married. His comments sparked backlash, with many criticizing him for speaking about their past publicly. Ashanti later responded indirectly in interviews and through her music, making it clear that she had moved on. The situation intensified when she re-recorded her debut album to regain control of her masters, a move Gotti openly disapproved of, as he still owned the original rights.

Ashanti declined to participate in Gotti’s Murder Inc. documentary, The Murder Inc. Story, and largely distanced herself from the public conversations surrounding their past. Yet, in the wake of his death, she took to social media to express her feelings. Despite the friction, she acknowledged his influence on her career.

“I’ve always respected your musical genius and ability to push me to be my best,” she said. “All the greatness and positive things that came far outweigh the dark and negative times. I have always prayed for you to find peace. Sending love and prayers to the entire family.”

In her closing words, she reflected on his passing, writing, “Rest well. Rest in Peace Irv.”

AllHipHop confirmed Gotti’s death, revealing he was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments.

While the official cause of death has not been disclosed, sources told AllHipHop that he suffered a massive stroke that led to a brain bleed.