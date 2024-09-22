Ashanti Pays Homage To Fatman Scoop & Rich Homie Quan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ashanti has shared a pair of touching memories in her recent tribute post to late Hip-Hop artists Fatman Scoop and Rich Homie Quan.

On Thursday (September 19), Ashanti utilized her Instagram Story to post archive footage of both Scoop and Quan, along with heartfelt messages regarding her experience working with the two deceased artists. In the first post, she shared, Ashanti remarked on the opportunity she got to work with Quan in the studio, which she described as a pleasure while also praising the Atlanta rapper’s immense talent.

“I had the pleasure of working with this young legend,” Ashanti wrote. “I was so impressed with how incredibly talented he was his melodies are crazy and he was super fast in the studio. RIP Rich Homie Quan, sending love, prayers and peace to the family.”

In a follow-up post, Ashanti shared a video of herself and Scoop goofing off in the airport during their tour in Australia in 2022 — which featured artist such as Akon, Jay Sean, Dru Hill, and Shaggy. In the caption she wrote on the video, Ashanti recalled how comfortable Scoop made her feel during her first interview with him, along with the “energy” he brought to his collaborations.

“I remember my very first radio interview with Scoop as a new artist,” she wrote. “He was always welcoming hilarious and super down to earth. He brought the biggest energy to every record. He was on making it a hit. We had a blast on this run in Australia. Rest in peace to the iconic ‘Fat Man Scoop’, sending love, peace, and blessings to the family.”

Unfortunately, both Scoop and Quan passed away abruptly earlier this month. Scoop passed away after collapsing at a Connecticut concert on the evening of August 30, while Quan was discovered deceased in his home by his longtime girlfriend days later on September 5. Overall, the Black music community has been forced to carry a heavy heart throughout the duration of this month following the deaths of iconic vocalists Frankie Beverly and Tito Jackson, as well.

Check out the post above to see Ashanti’s tributes to Scoop and Quan.