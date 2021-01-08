Ashanti Presents Signature Cîroc Drink For Delayed ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Keyshia Cole

The date of the event is currently to be determined.

Ashanti is now COVID-19 free and hopefully ready to step into the Verzuz arena. The singer is scheduled to take part in a friendly faceoff with fellow R&B songstress Keyshia Cole.

For the livestreamed hits-for-hits event, Ashanti is presenting a signature special drink called the CÎROC 235 Splash. The vodka cocktail is made with the limited-time edition CÎROC White Grape.

The Ashanti/Keyshia Cole Verzuz battle was originally scheduled for December 11, 2020. It was postponed to January 9 after Ashanti tested positive for coronavirus. According to the verified Verzuz social media accounts, the matchup is now TBD.

Last month, Verzuz teamed with NTWRK to produce exclusive official merchandise for Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole. The collection includes two hoodies, two short-sleeve tees, and long-sleeve tees that are priced between $30 and $60.

The CÎROC 235 Splash

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz CÎROC White Grape
  • 3 oz Q Elderflower Tonic

Garnish: Cucumber and grape

Preparation:

  1. Add CÎROC White Grape and Q Elderflower Tonic into a rocks glass over ice.
  2. Stir and garnish with skewered cucumber ribbon and white grape.
