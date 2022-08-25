Ashanti Refuses To Speak On Irv Gotti, But Twitter Is Talking Loud And Clear

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The consensus online is that the producer is a weirdo due to his recent Commons regarding his former artist Ashanti.

Music Executive Irv Gotti has been trending for two days after the latest episode of is Murder Inc. docuseries dropped and he went in again on his former artist and alleged lover, Ashanti.

The third installment of BET’s “The Murder Inc. Story” premiered on Tuesday, August 23rd During this part of the story, the producer turned music executive shared with views on how he and the singer started their supposed romance over two decades ago.

He clarified it all happened after he and his legal wife were split.

“I’m separated from [my wife] Deb. I’m on my own. And Ashanti’s coming to the studio every day and our friendship and bond is naturally growing,” Irv explains.

I’LL SAY IT: Ashanti was like 20 & Irv Gotti was 10 years older, in control of her career with power dynamics; it’s giving he preyed on her.



It’s creepy & some would say sexual assault, cause no consent. What if she felt she had to be with him for her career? #MurderIncStoryBET pic.twitter.com/F8VsPv09N8 — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) August 24, 2022

“She used to wear these Juicy sweats and her ass was looking fat. Her ass was looking great,” he recalls. “So, one day I was like, ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said, ‘Bet, cool.’ We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye and I just kiss her and grab her ass and just mwah. It was like, what took you so long?”

Twitter went bonkers.

One person said, “I’d like to be removed from the Irv Gotti group chat.”

I’d like to be removed from the Irv Gotti group chat — Tribblez Stan Account (@marcussniffles_) August 25, 2022

A lawyer hoped into the conversation and said, “Ashanti’s attorneys need to send Irv Gotti a cease and desist letter like yesterday. #thisisnotlegaladvice.”

Ashanti’s attorneys need to send Irv Gotti a cease and desist letter like yesterday. #thisisnotlegaladvice — Tariqua J. Morrison, Esq. (@TariquaMorrison) August 25, 2022

“Irv Gotti is 52 still talking about a relationship that happened almost 20 years ago while he was married. Please never let me become this type of loser.”

Irv Gotti is 52 still talking about a relationship that happened almost 20 years ago while he was married. Please never let me become this type of loser — GL (@ProbNotThatGuy) August 24, 2022

If I send you this pic of Irv Gotti, just know I’m finna bring up some old s###. pic.twitter.com/lRQFRi9Z4y — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 24, 2022

“Irv Gotti is a butt hurt chatty patty who is still in love with a woman who refused to acknowledge what they had. I want him to give it a rest.”

Irv Gotti is a butt hurt chatty patty who is still in love with a woman who refused to acknowledge what they had. I want him to give it a rest. — We Don’t Have to Agree 🧡 (@thatdamnbrook) August 24, 2022

Ashanti still has not commented on the series or Gotti’s comments. Its ok … seems like the rest of the world is.