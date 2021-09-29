Ashanti Talks Owning Her Masters & Plans To Re-Record Her Debut Album

R&B singer Ashanti experienced a career revival over the last year. She was tapped as a featured guest on tracks by contemporary rappers such as DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, and Joyner Lucas.

Ashanti also got the chance to celebrate her own musical legacy by taking part in a record-breaking Verzuz event with Keyshia Cole. Next year, the New York native will receive a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Talk show host Tamron Hall spoke to Ashanti this week. The televised conversation included the Grammy winner talking about owning her master recordings for her self-titled debut studio album.

“It’s so surreal. I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old,” said Ashanti. “So understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re signing is so imperative. It’s so important nowadays.”

Ashanti added, “The fact that I’ll be able to re-record my first album, and put everything together.” According to Tamron Hall, the former Island Def Jam recording artist will re-release Ashanti as an independent artist.

The Ashanti album originally dropped in 2002. It hosts the Hot 100 #1 song “Foolish” as well as the Top 20 hits “Happy” and “Baby.” Ashanti’s first studio LP is certified 3x-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.