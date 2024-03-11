Ashanti’s Mom Fuels Pregnancy Rumors: “It Hasn’t Been Officially Announced” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ashanti’s mom said that while news of her daughter’s pregnancy “is public,” the couple are yet to make an official announcement.

Ashanti’s mom tried to shut down the speculation that the singer is pregnant with Nelly’s baby, but she inadvertently had the opposite effect.

Rumors that the couple are expecting their first child began following a video of the rapper rubbing his girlfriend’s belly went viral last December. In addition, Ashanti has shunned any form-revealing outfits in recent performances. Despite donning a series of oversized fits, many fans insist they can see a growing baby bump.

During a recent appearance, Ashanti’s mom and manager, Tina Douglas, was congratulated on the couple’s baby news.

“There’s been no announcement,” the momager replied without hesitation. “It hasn’t come out yet, but, you know, until I hear it from Ashanti and Nelly.”

When the host offered her apologies, stating she believed the news was public, Douglas replied, “No, it is public. Don’t get it twisted, but it hasn’t officially been announced.”

Ashanti’s mom said “now who said that” 🤣 CLOCK THAT TEA!!! pic.twitter.com/kPxXa6ZMzB — You’s A Chop Ho (@romanbackk) March 10, 2024

However, her words did little to dispel the rumors, with many taking it as confirmation Ashanti is pregnant but is keeping the news under wraps until the right time.

Many took her words as confirmation Nelly and Ashanti are expecting a baby but are keeping the news under wraps.

“That was the announcement. Thanks granny,” one Instagram user wrote alongside a crying with laughter emoji.

“Saying it’s public but hasn’t been announced is crazy, because you confirmed it,” another added.

“She low key officially announced it,” wrote a third person.

Check out some of the other reactions to Douglas’s words below.

It’s pretty OBVIOUS that Ashanti’s pregnant. So I’m confused on why folks have an issue with her mother’s response to that messy azz interviewer. It’s not her place to announce anything, that’s up to the parents. People be too entitled to other folks business! pic.twitter.com/N2FiFTHQm3 — kisakane (@kisakane00) March 10, 2024

Ashanti’s mom basically just spilled the tea on her being pregnant lmao — A. (@cakescash_) March 10, 2024

Oop #Ashanti’s mom refuses to confirm her daughter’s pregnancy until Ashanti and #Nelly makes an official announcement.



🤔 … sounds like confirmation to me. pic.twitter.com/wtu0y2ooLd — TeaWithTia (@RealTeaWithTia) March 10, 2024