Ashanti’s Mom Fuels Pregnancy Rumors: “It Hasn’t Been Officially Announced” 

Ashanti’s mom tried to shut down the speculation that the singer is pregnant with Nelly’s baby, but she inadvertently had the opposite effect.
Rumors that the couple are expecting their first child began following a video of the rapper rubbing his girlfriend’s belly went viral last December. In addition, Ashanti has shunned any form-revealing outfits in recent performances. Despite donning a series of oversized fits, many fans insist they can see a growing baby bump.
During a recent appearance, Ashanti’s mom and manager, Tina Douglas, was congratulated on the couple’s baby news.
“There’s been no announcement,” the momager replied without hesitation. “It hasn’t come out yet, but, you know, until I hear it from Ashanti and Nelly.”
When the host offered her apologies, stating she believed the news was public, Douglas replied, “No, it is public. Don’t get it twisted, but it hasn’t officially been announced.”
However, her words did little to dispel the rumors, with many taking it as confirmation Ashanti is pregnant but is keeping the news under wraps until the right time.
Many took her words as confirmation Nelly and Ashanti are expecting a baby but are keeping the news under wraps.
“That was the announcement. Thanks granny,” one Instagram user wrote alongside a crying with laughter emoji.
“Saying it’s public but hasn’t been announced is crazy, because you confirmed it,” another added.
“She low key officially announced it,” wrote a third person.
Check out some of the other reactions to Douglas’s words below.