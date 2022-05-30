ASSASSINATED: Punjabi Rapper Turned Politician Sidhu Moose Wala Killed In  India

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Officials think Indian rapper’s death is connected to gang culture.

Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who dropped the mic to make laws for the people in the Mansa district of India’s Punjab state, was shot and killed on Sunday, May 29th around 5:30 p.m. at the age of 28.

According to CNN, two cars pulled up on the raptivist’s vehicle from the front and opened fire.

Punjab police chief Viresh Kumar Bhawra said typically Moose Wala, who has 8 million followers on Instagram, rolled with four commandos.

However, on this day, two had been reassigned to cover the anniversary of a Sikh massacre. He also had access to two armed security guards and a bulletproof car but chose to move without them.

The shooters emptied out dozens of shots, as approximately 30 casings were found around the crime scene. Reports stay the bullets were fired from at least three different weapons including a 9mm handgun.

After being shot, he was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Police do not know who the unidentified suspects are but believe the murder can be linked to gang violence. A gang member from Canada is said to have claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s death.

But many believe a rival political party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has something to do with it.

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said in a statement, “Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in a state-sponsored murder. The AAP government is totally responsible for this,”

AAP denies having any connection to the assassination.

In a tweet, Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab chief minister for the AAP, declared, “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm,”

I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022

The artist-turned-politician, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, is being mourned far and wide. Megastar Drake posted on his Instagram stories a picture of the artist saying, “RIP Moose.”

AllHipHop.com joins the millions of his fans, sending our condolences.