Atlanta And New York Rappers Top A Viral 50 Worst Rappers Of All Time List

Another Hip-Hop list has gone viral, causing an uproar with fans who are mad their rapper made the list and taking to Twitter to blast off.

The list posted by Ekin Lee, aka Mr. Kindness, is the “50 Worst Rappers of All Time” and places Silk the Shocker in the number 1 spot.

The South is heavy on the list. Louisiana had three No Limit Soldiers (Silk the Shocker, Master P, and C Murder) on there, while Cash Money/Young Money members (Birdman, Mannie Fresh, and Gudda Gudda also made the list.

50 worst rappers of all time , no easy target .

However, Atlanta has the most people represented. Lil Yachty, OJ Da Juiceman, and Gunna, Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Future, Iggy Azalea (by way of Australia), and Playboi Carti (really Riverdale) made the list.

States like Texas (Lil Flip, Vanilla Ice, Riff Raff, and Mike Jones) tied with Florida (Lil Pump, Kid Buu, Plies, Flo-Rida).

The Midwest was represented by St. Louis (Chingy, St. Lunatics, and Nelly) and Chicago (Smokepurpp, Chief Keef, and G-Herbo), who tied with three slots.

But California trumped them with five rappers the creator of the list called wack: Yeat, Blue Face, Lil B, Nick Cannon, and Eazy E.

Daddy and daughter rappers Coi Leray and her dad Benzino made the list, holding it down for The Bean, landing in the top 20 at 12 and 17, respectfully. She beat him by only five spots.

Don’t think the list has an East Coast bias.

Seven of the artists, considered the worst rappers in history, are from New York City. Those names are 6ix9ine, P. Diddy, Cardi B, Waka Flocka, French Montana, and remarkably The RZA, making the Big Apple the location with the second most wack rappers on the list.

Fans were not happy with the list.

” They put lil B on the top 50 worst rappers of all time list. That man birthed a whole genre because of one song.”

“Ight even if you dont like yeat, there are infinitely worse rappers out there. Yeat should not be on the worst 50 OF ALL TIME.”

“How you got a top 50 worst rappers OAT and have future young thug lil uzi carti Gucci mane Eazy E Lil boat YB and Chief keef that’s the problem the rest of the n##### on the list are ass but having those rappers on a all time worst list is crazy”

Which artists do you think are missing or should not have been included?