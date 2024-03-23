Atlanta Rapper Anti Da Menace Busted For Armed Robbery And Gang Charges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Atlanta’s Hip-Hop scene is once again under scrutiny as one of its upcoming artists faces significant legal challenges.

Rising rapper Anti Da Menace is facing multiple charges after being arrested by the Atlanta Police Department (APD) earlier this week.

The young rapper, who has over 250,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and a total view count surpassing 41 million across his videos, is detained in Fulton County following his first court appearance.

Authorities have charged Johnson with armed robbery and participating in criminal street gang activity, among other allegations.

This legal trouble surfaced just weeks after he released “Banned from the A” on his YouTube channel, a track where he defiantly declared his gang affiliations and past encounters with law enforcement, even suggesting a readiness to engage in violent confrontations with the APD.

Despite the severity of the charges, it is not clear how this will impact his musical career.

His last album, *No Sympathy,* was released in 2023 and featured artists like Luh Tyler, YTB Fatt, Hunxho, and others.