The Atlanta rapper is being accused of slicing up a teen in Dunkin Donuts after he couldn’t get exactly what he wanted. But he’s already denying the charges!

Atlanta rapper Dae Dae has been named in a December 2020 stabbing of a Dunkin Donuts worker in Union City.

The artist, whose real name is Marquavis Goolsby, is wanted for aggravated assault of a 17-year-old employee at the franchised pastry shop located on Jonesboro Road in South Fulton County.

Local police reported that the individual injured was a young girl, thus her name is withheld.

Details about the assault note that right around 6 p.m. “Wat U Mean (Aye Aye Aye)” artist pulled his car into the restaurant’s drive-thru in a red Audi to make an order. Witnesses state that Dae Dae, who is 28-years-old, started to snap “due to him not being able to get what he wanted.”

So upset over his order, the rapper zipped off.

However, he returned to the Dunkin Donuts to confront the girl at her job. The two got into a physical fight, a fight that resulted in him shanking her with a blade.

He allegedly pulled the knife out and wildly jabbed it at the teenager. There is a video of the incident circulating on social media.By the time the Union City police arrived on the scene, Dae Dae had already fled the scene.

The girl, still at the location of the assault, was able to share with the officers the cut on her left arm that she received from the scrap. As protocol, they asked if she wanted to go to the hospital — but she declined.

The rapper has been on the lam for six months and authorities are actively in search of him to hit him with the aggravated assault charge.

Anything To Slammer My Name Huh❗️ They Would Wanna See Me Dead Or In Jail,” Dae Dae said. “It’s Crazy the Type Music I Drop Is Nun But Motivation Music They Treatin me Like A Mass Criminal 🤦🏽‍♂️ NOT EVEN Trippen Lawyer Paid Up And Ima Drop Faster On You Pussiess😤😤💡💡💙💙 Tell That❗️❗️ Stay Tune WATCHTHIS😶😶.”

They would like the public to assist by sending tips to mwest@unioncityga.org or by calling 770-515-7839.