Attorney Confirms Lul Tim Beat King Von Murder Charges 

Lul Tim’s attorney confirmed the rumors that authorities dropped the charges against his client in the King Von murder case.

YouTube creator Mickey Truth broke the news this weekend, claiming Lul Tim beat the murder charges with prosecutors classifying his actions as self-defense. However, at that time, there was no official confirmation, and a search for Lul Tim’s government name in the Fulton County case records garnered no results.

King Von was shot and killed during a fight outside an Atlanta Hookah lounge on November 6, 2020. Cops arrested Lul Tim the following day. He was charged with felony murder in King Von’s death.

Authorities believe Von was fatally shot during an altercation between his entourage and a group of people that included Quando Rondo and Luh Tim. Six people were shot during an exchange of gunfire. Three of them, including Kin Von, died from their injuries.

Lul Tim posted a $100,000 bond in March 2021 and was released from Fulton County Jail.

However, Lul Tim’s attorney recently confirmed murder charges have been dropped. “The case against Mr. Leeks was dismissed prior to ever being indicted,” Noah Pines said in a statement to XXL.

Meanwhile, Asian Doll, King Von’s girlfriend, reacted to the initial rumors on social media. She claimed it wasn’t a surprise that cops dropped the charges against Lul Tim because he didn’t do it. According to Asian Doll, Von was taken out by the authorities.

“Because the police said Tim ain’t kill him the police did,” she shared in a since-deleted tweet.