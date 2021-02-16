Audiomack Announces Pooh Shiesty As The Company’s Latest #UpNow Artist

(AllHipHop News)
Memphis-bred rapper Pooh Shiesty’s 2021 is off to a great start. The Atlantic Records/1017 Records artist is already an early contender for Hip Hop rookie of the year as the performer continues to collect acknowledgments from his peers and his music continues to amass millions of streams.
Pooh Shiesty’s budding success led to Audiomack selecting him as its latest #UpNow artist. He will receive a major push from the streaming service which includes covering the #UpNow playlist as well as being featured on platform-wide channels with tailored marketing, social media support, custom videos, and more.
Pooh Shiesty stated, “Thank you to Audiomack for consistently supporting me and my music. It feels great to be recognized, and I appreciate all of the love. It’s only up from here.” Gucci Mane’s musical protégé joins previous UpNow artists such as Rod Wave, Sheff G, and Omah Lay.
“We are excited to partner with Pooh Shiesty and highlight him as the next artist for our UPNow program. We have been strong supporters of Pooh before he was signed, and it is amazing to see his growth over the last few months,” said Jason Johnson, Audiomack’s VP, Marketing & Brand Strategy.
Johnson added, “We look forward to continuing to work with him and his team to help create more opportunities to connect with his core fans, expand his fan base, and get his music heard globally.”
According to the company, Pooh Shiesty has totaled more than 40 million streams on Audiomack. His breakout hit “Back In Blood” featuring Lil Durk is one of the most-streamed records on the platform at the moment. Pooh Shiesty also worked with Audiomack for his “17 Bars with the New 1017” freestyle over Gucci Mane’s classic “Lemonade” track.