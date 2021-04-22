Audiomack Announces Toosii As The Latest #UpNow Artist

With ‘Thank You For Believing’ dropping next month, the Raleigh-raised rhymer is getting love from the streamer.

Fred “Toosii” Thomas is the latest #UpNow artist for Audiomack. The streaming service added the southern rapper to the campaign that previously featured Rod Wave, Pooh Shiesty, and Yung Baby Tate.

Toosii is also the new cover artist of Audiomack’s UpNow Playlist which will include specialized marketing, editorial, social support, playlisting, custom videos, and more. A mini-documentary is being filmed as well.

“Audiomack has been a fan and supporter of Toosii ever since his first upload on the platform,” stated Jason Johnson, Audiomack VP of Marketing & Brand Strategy.

Johnson added, “We look forward to continuing to work with him and his team to help create more opportunities to connect with his core fans, expand his fan base, and get his music heard globally.”

“I feel like I am the GOAT. Thank you Audiomack for the opportunity to be your next UpNow artist,” said Toosii after learning about his UpNow spotlight.

Toosii is preparing to release his Thank You For Believing project on May 7. His catalog already contains full-length releases like 2017’s Why Not Now, 2019’s Who Dat, and 2020’s Poetic Pain.

Over the last few weeks, Toosi uploaded music videos for “Back Together” and “what it cost” to his YouTube channel. Both singles will live on the Thank You For Believing project.

The Capitol Records-signed recording artist was also listed as one of the performers for Rolling Loud Miami 2021. South Florida’s premiere Hip Hop festival is making a comeback after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

