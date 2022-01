Ayesha Curry has finally come clean about her relationship status with Her husband NBA legend, Steph Curry!

Ayesha Curry has hit back at a troll who claimed she and husband Stephen Curry are in an open relationship.

The 32-year-old actress shared a photo from the NBA star’s recent cover shoot with GQ magazine on Instagram and gushed about the image.

“Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30 … my baby’s @gq cover shoot,” she captioned the photo of the basketball player posing at sunset.

One fan speculated about a rumor relating to the couple’s relationship in the comments, writing, “But yet you still want an open relationship smh (shaking my head) If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already.”

Curry responded to the trolling by defending her marriage.

“Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is?” she replied. “Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Ayesha and Stephen have been married for 10 years and share three children – Riley, nine, Ryan, six, and Canon, three.