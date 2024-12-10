Azealia Banks Wants $1 Million From Matty Healy Over Online Feud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks is taking legal action against Matty Healy, seeking $1 million over alleged threats and defamation from the 1975 frontman.

Azealia Banks is demanding $1 million from Matty Healy after an escalating online feud between the rapper and the 1975 frontman.

The dispute started with social media exchanges and reached new heights Sunday when Azealia Banks shared a cease-and-desist letter drafted by her attorney, Wallace J. Collins III.

The letter, addressing Healy’s alleged “threats of violence” and defamation, accuses the English musician of targeting Banks with harmful language, including racial slurs, and making statements damaging her professional reputation.

Banks also cited a specific instance where Healy reportedly threatened to “slap her so hard” during their public back-and-forth.

The conflict initially stemmed from Banks remarking on a post about Charli XCX, a mutual acquaintance tied to Healy’s bandmate George Daniel.

“Your attacks against my client’s professional reputation, your overt racial epithets, and your most recent threats of physical violence against my client have been well-documented since you published them worldwide online,” Collins wrote in the letter, claiming to possess screenshots of Healy’s deleted comments.

Healy’s actions, described by Collins as malicious and in bad faith, prompted the rapper to request a legal resolution.

Banks is asking for a public apology and a $1 million settlement to avoid litigation.

“Your removal of the damaging attack posts and your acknowledgment that your reaction was inappropriate does not undo the damage,” the letter continued, “but rather constitutes evidence of an admission of guilt by you.”

While Healy’s representatives have not responded publicly, the singer addressed the controversy on social media.

In a series of posts on X and Reddit, the musician apologized and expressed regret for his behavior.

“I just feel dreadful about how I acted,” he wrote. “I think Azealia … has a heart, and I hate that I have contributed to her mental fragility. She’s a human.”