Azealia Banks Tells Beyoncé To Retire After Falling Asleep Listening To “Cowboy Carter”

Azealia Banks didn’t enjoy Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album but praised the work of the project’s producers and engineers.

Azealia Banks was predictably unimpressed with Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album. Banks said the country album made her fall asleep in a review posted on Instagram Stories.

“Themes r redundant,” Banks wrote. “The lyrics are really forced. Album is too long… Plus who is this imaginary adversary sis think still wants to hump on [Jay-Z] in 2024? She’s gotta find new content. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY think he’s even remotely attractive.”

She added, “Def should have had Taylor Swift & Kacey Musgraves on there … It’s what the ppl wanted…. I personally would have jumped out of my seat for a KT Tunstall appearance… a strong dr. Luke power ballad was missing … like ‘Low’ …. Skip skip … I really don’t like rapyonce…. Dozed off again and now I’m going to sleep.”

Bank didn’t stop with the write-up as she continued to discuss Beyoncé’s latest album in audio clips. Banks criticized Post Malone’s appearance on Cowboy Carter, saying it should’ve been a John Mayer collaboration.

“And sidebar Bianca, why the f### would you put Post Malone on the g###### record?” Banks asked. “Girl, that was supposed to be a John Mayer moment! Ugh. Beyoncé and John Mayer! Girl, I’ve been waiting for that since my f###### Starbucks days!”

Banks thought Beyoncé was simply going through the motions on Cowboy Carter. The polarizing rapper suggested retirement for the music superstar.

“Beyoncé, if you want to retire, just retire,” Banks said. “Just f###### retire ‘cause you supposed to be getting better and you’re just like—I don’t know. You submitting to some other s###. I fell asleep on the s### last night.”

Banks previously criticized Beyoncé’s pivot to country music in a lengthy rant on social media. Banks also accused Beyoncé and Roc Nation of participating in payola for radio play on country music stations.

Azealia Banks, via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/XSLm2yO030 — Azealia Banks News (@AzealiaNews) March 29, 2024