Azealia Banks Cancels Show In Australia, Says Never Coming Back

Controversial artist snaps on a whole country and vows never to come.

Harlem rapper Azealia Banks said she will not be coming back to the Land Down Under, saying the capital Brisbane is “racist.”

According to SBS, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the artist canceled her show in Brisbane right before she was scheduled to rock the mic.

She took to social media to tell fans why.

“I’m so sorry you guys – actually I’m not sorry – but listen: last time I was in Brisbane and y’all threw s### on the stage and damn near almost f*cking hit me in the face with a f*cking bottle of soda or whatever that sh*t was,” she said.

Continued to say, “That was the most racist, most demoralizing experience of my f###### life and right now I’m on a really good track.”

“Sydney and Melbourne are the only cities I really want to play,” she admitted, before revealing one of the reasons why she is not going to perform.

“I am a beautiful Black woman and I am not going to get in front of some audience of white people for them to be throwing s### at me.

“I am so not sorry. I am not sorry at all. Brisbane, y’all are just going to have to take the L and smoke it.”

She later posted another video and shared she would actually go ahead and perform, but that attendees had to check “everything that could be considered a [projectile].”

“No keys, no coins, no hair brushes, no vape pens, no lighters. No drinks on the dancefloor. The minute something stupid happens I’m leaving.”

Still, things could not work out and despite her going back and forth, the show was canceled.

Point Productions released a statement confirming the show would not go ahead “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

“After this run, this will be my very last time touring Australia,” Banks said. “This place makes me utterly miserable and I’m too black and beautiful to have a bunch of white people in my face playing with me over their weak ass currency.”