Azealia Banks Claps At DC Young Fly About His Opinions On Women’s Beauty And Jacky Oh Being Insecure About Her Looks

Rapper references Jacky Oh’s death being on the same day as her birthday.

Rapper and always controversial figure Azealia Banks sent a message to a bereaved DC Young Fly, checking him on how his attitudes about women’s beauty may have contributed to his children’s mother wanting to get the plastic surgery that eventually took her life.

She linked her comments back to the episode Wild ‘N Out that she started on and he teased her.

The Harlem native wrote on her Instagram, “Dc Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hatred of self as jokes pointed at women’s beauty, projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin.”

FOUR YEARS AGO THIS HAPPENED, SPARKING THE FOUL ENERGY BETWEEN THE TWO

“Say what you want about my tears. They were pure tears of rage. And not at all a sign of weakness,” she continued. “Because in the end … I won. I‘m happy I cried and moved on.”

“That Jackie O girl must have been so deeply insecure about herself. And the nerve of DC to call such a gorgeous woman as Azealia Banks… ugly on National television while a bunch of Black people laughed. That thorn in my side is finally out.”

She continued, “No way in hell I was blessed with this many gifts, this much talent and beauty to be a cultural punching bag for a cast of peons who wouldn’t have a pot to p### in if they didn’t have the court of social media addicts to jester for.”

“I do this in real life Dicklickers,” she said before laughing and saying, “Ashe.”

Banks was not finished with her rant, claiming that the episode “de-railed the success” of her single “Anna Wintour.”

“I came to sing my song and go home,” she said. “Only at the request of my label.”

The last of the stinging public statements references her connection to the “Brujeria” she has been practicing over the years.

“And ironically, dead at 32 exactly on my 32nd birthday, May 31st, 2023 in Miami, FL. You n##gas are going to learn to stop f##king with me,” she ended her rant.

AllHipHop.com extends the family of Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly our deepest condolences.