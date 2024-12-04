Azealia Banks Fires Back At Matty Healy After He Appears To Threaten To Slap Her In Heated Exchange 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks unleashed on Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend, the 1975’s Matty Healy, after he threatened to slap her.

Azealia Banks engaged in a heated exchange with the 1975’s Matty Healy on X (Twitter), which quickly escalated into a tense rant filled with insults and threats of violence.

The unhinged back and forth began on Tuesday (December 3), when Banks commented on a picture of singer Charli XCX, writing, “Charli used to be sooo pretty. Ugh.”

Healey’s bandmate George Daniel is engaged to Charli, and he fired back at Banks, from his unverified burner account.

“All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people,” he wrote. “I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro.”

Things went left after Banks compared Charli to Frankenstein and said the singers look like they “share needles.”

Healy unleashed on Banks, warning her, “I am not the one,” before threatening violence.

“I’ll f###### slap you so hard,” he said, “I’ll get a Guiness world record for the highest a rat some b#### calls a wig has ever flown.”

He also vowed to “use my mental illness to full effect,” and “dox and f### you up,” if she ever mentions his fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel.

Azealia Banks Vows To Track Matty Healey Down And Make Him Pay

Although Matty Healy quickly backtracked and apologized, admitting, “I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl that’s insane I’m sorry,” the damage was done, and Azealia Banks unleashed.

“How are you really hurt about what a b#### has to say about another when you’re okay saying you like watching p### with black women being brutalized?” she wrote. “Are u really the n#### charles Xbox is hanging with? My point proven.

“F### your mates honestly,” Banks added. “This is like the third time you’ve come out of your face spewing violence specifically towards black women. Brutalized p###, ice Spice, now you’re threatening to slap me and think a small apology will suffice.”

She then vowed to make Healy “pay” for his threats. “I’ve had enough of n##### thinking my opinion is open season for them to threaten me. He’s going to pay got every last word of it because enough is enough,” she wrote.

Check out some of her other posts below. AllHopHop cannot verify Matty Healey’s account, which could possibly be fake.

