Rapper Azealia Banks Shows Off Impressive New Insta-Butt With Snarky Message To Other Women

Azealia Banks hopped on Instagram to show off Her brand spanking new backside. She also had an interesting message about the procedure!

Rap star Azealia Banks took to social media to show off their new booty.

The “212” rapper could not get over how good her new Brazilian butt lift (BBL) looked. Azealia Banks praised her new backside after receiving the FDA-approved Radiesse butt lift.

The non-surgical option is said to lift and shape the contours of the buttocks.

Azealia Banks gave a testimonial about the process to her Instagram followers while showing off her new, ample results.

“Radiesse BBL is a way better option than traditional bbl. Most women Reabsorb the bbl and body fat, it’s a ridiculously invasive procedure with an 18% death rate, an absolutely disgusting/bloodylpus filled and LENGTHY healing process,” Azealia Banks wrote on her Instagram stories.

“Sculptra give the girls lumps And don’t even get started on the black market injections… If we are on the brink of nuclear war l’m getting me some ass…JU HEARD!?!! The vegan metabolism stomach on flat flat and the enhanced booty is giving me new a level of sex appeal,” she said.

She accompanied her post with a threat and some impressive results from her Radiesse butt lift procedure.

“You b###### are not ready,” she exclaimed. Take a look at the results below: