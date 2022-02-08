Azealia Banks Questions Why Joe Rogan Gets To Prosper After “N-Word” Controversy

Throughout her career, Azealia Banks became a regular example of a “canceled” celebrity. Her political views, witchcraft practices, and offensive remarks caused the 30-year-old New Yorker to be flogged in the public square on multiple occasions.

Joe Rogan is the latest famous individual to face widespread backlash. Critics blasted The Joe Rogan Experience host for supposedly spreading COVID-19 misinformation and for a video montage of the 54-year-old comedian saying “n#####” repeatedly.

In response, Azealia Banks is now questioning why Joe Rogan seems to be getting a pass for his transgressions after apologizing. The Broke with Expensive Taste album creator took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the situation.

Banks wrote: