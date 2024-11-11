Azealia Banks Rips Megan Thee Stallion For Tainting JAY-Z’s Legacy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks went off on a tirade about Megan Thee Stallion and her “terrible” music, claiming she’s a stain on JAY-Z’s reputation.

Azealia Banks delivered a characteristic tongue-lashing to Megan Thee Stallion over the weekend, tearing into her music and labeling her a stain on JAY-Z’s “flawless” reputation.

The controversial rapper didn’t hold back when airing her thoughts about the H-Town Hottie, slamming her hit-making abilities. Banks also compared Meg to rival Nicki Minaj, claiming she will regret her beef with the NYC rapper.

“Megan makes terrible music. I think even she knows that,” she began her rant. “And she’s not really got that aspirational ‘I want to be like her’ thing Nicki has. She has to know that most of her success and marketing s### is 100000% done in spite of another artist (Nicki Minaj) which automatically makes it unsustainable.”

She continued, “Cardi and Meg are gonna feel the fallout of wedging everything against public anti-nicki sentiment because they’re both not smart enough to understand that hatred is often rooted in love. People hate Nicki because they adore her. Attention is attention. Only a d###### would hop on and try to ride that wave without a plan b.”

Megan Thee Stallion Failed To Garner Any Grammy Nods

Azealia Banks’ tirade was seemingly in response to a Megan Thee Stallion fan account claiming the Houston rapper was snubbed in the recent Grammys nominations. Although Megan released her self-titled album in June, she failed to garner a single nod. The project featured four Top. 40 singles, including her first solo number-one on the US Billboard Hot 100, “Hiss,” and viral hit, “Mamushi.”

According to Azealia Banks, Megan Thee Stallion, who is signed to a Roc Nation management deal, will tarnish JAY-Z’s legacy with her supposed failure.

“Meg The Stallion is going to be a HUGE s### stain on Jay-Z’s damn near flawless reputation for creating huge female stars,” she added. “Rita Ora was the flop bird s### he avoided landing on his head but this Meg s### is Def going to land on his report card. You don’t go from Beyonce & Rihanna to Rita Ora & Meg The Stallion.”

She concluded, “Talk about a downgrade. Sheesh.” Check out her tweets below.