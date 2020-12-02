B.B. King’s Estate Invites Lil Wayne, Drake And Dj Khaled To Collaborate With Late Blues Legend

(AllHipHop News)
Lil Wayne’s new mixtape “No Ceilings 3” could land the rapper and his star artist Drake an unexpected collaboration.
One of the standout songs on “No Ceilings 3” is the “B.B. King Freestyle,” the pair’s first collaboration since 2017.
The estate of the late B.B. King caught wind of the song, and invited the superstar rappers to collaborate on an upcoming Hip-Hop album as a companion to the Blues legend’s highly-anticipated biopic “B.B. King: The King Of The Blues.”
Reps for B.B. King’s estate confirmed they are working on a Hip-Hop album that would sample his music, and they invited Lil Wayne, Drake, and DJ Khaled to be a part of the project.
“When I heard ‘B.B. King Freestyle,’ I was shocked, as this is exactly what we wanted,” said B.B. King’s estate manager Vassal Benford. “For DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, and Drake to show love makes a big statement on behalf of the music world regarding B.B. King and the significance of Blues. We would like to thank them on behalf of the family members and the B.B. King estate, and welcome all three artists to the project in whatever capacity.”
According to Variety, there will also be tributes to B.B. King from Country, EDM, and traditional Blues artists.
“B.B. King: The King Of The Blues” is slated to start pre-production in 2021.