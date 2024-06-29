EXCLUSIVE: B.G. Has To Give Probation Officers Lyrics Before Recording Or Production

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

B.G. must submit his song lyrics to probation officers amid debates over artistic freedom and public safety.

B.G. faces an unusual amount of governance over his artistic expression after a recent court decision.

He has been ordered to provide his probation officers with a copy of the lyrics to any song he writes, raising concerns about the constitutionality of this requirement. ​

Yesterday’s court’s decision follows a dispute between the government and B.G. over the modification of his supervised release conditions. ​

The rapper served 12 years for gun possession and witness tampering. He was released in September 2023.

But he was soon in authorities’ cross-hairs following a March 2024 performance with rapper Boosie.

B.G. was arrested for failing to get his probation officer’s clearance to perform and never asked permission to release the mixtape “Choppers and Bricks” with Gucci Mane.

The government argued that B.G.’s recent lyrics, which allegedly glorify murder, drug dealing, and obstructive conduct, are inconsistent with the goals of rehabilitation.

They claimed that his music echoes the behavior that led to his imprisonment.

However, B.G. maintained that his music is a form of self-expression and does not constitute illegal or criminal activity. ​

He argued that the proposed condition of refraining from promoting and glorifying future gun violence/murder and obstructive conduct in his songs and during his concerts is an unconstitutional prior restraint of speech. ​

Recognizing the concerns raised by the government and B.G., the court expressed reservations about the constitutionality of the proposed condition.

However, the court imposed a modified requirement instead of outright rejecting it.

B.G. must now provide the United States Probation Office with a copy of the lyrics to any song he writes before production or promotion. ​

“At that time, the Government may, if it deems necessary and appropriate, file another motion for leave to file a rule to show cause why the Defendant’s conditions of supervised release should not be modified because the Defendant’s conduct is inconsistent with the goals of rehabilitation,” Judge Susie Morgan ruled.

These lyrics will be kept under seal to protect against copyright infringements and will only be shared with the United States Attorney’s Office upon receipt. ​

Once B.G.’s supervised release is terminated, the sealed documents will be returned to him. ​

This decision grants an inordinate amount of control to B.G.’s probation officers, who will have the power to review and potentially influence his creative output.

In addition to this new requirement, B.G. must comply with other revised special conditions of supervised release. ​

These include participating in cognitive behavioral therapeutic treatment or a treatment program for drug and/or alcohol abuse, performing community service, pursuing education or vocational training, and obtaining prior written approval from the probation officer before engaging in any self-employment, including his career as a rap artist and singer. ​

He is also restricted from traveling outside the District of Nevada, where he is supervised, without written permission for work-related purposes. ​

The scrutiny of B.G.’s lyrics and the travel restrictions throw the possibility of a Cash Money Millionaires album and tour into chaos.

“I just feel like Christopher Dorsey and ‘B.G.’ are two different people,” B.G. told the judge in a hearing earlier this month, according to The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.

“It’s basically like telling Robert De Niro he can’t make any mob movies…I just did a hard 12 and a half years … In no way am I glorifying. I’m just being creative from coming up in a messed-up environment. I’m just rapping about what I know,” he added.

B.G.’s arguments did not move the judge.

The court’s order allows the government to file another motion to modify B.G.’s supervised release conditions if his conduct is deemed inconsistent with rehabilitation goals. ​