B.o.B Blames Ex-Manager After Being Sued For $3 Million In Unpaid Royalties

B.o.B was sued for breach of contract, but he suggested his former manager may have signed a deal he never knew about.

B.o.B. faces a $3 million lawsuit for unpaid royalties.

According to court documents obtained by Digital Music News and TMZ, Round Hill Music and Artists Rights Management sued B.o.B for breach of contract. The multi-platinum selling rapper pointed the finger at his ex-manager, suggesting the deal was something he didn’t know about.

“I have not seen the lawsuit but am aware my former manager had entered into agreements without my knowledge,” he told TMZ. “I take my business seriously and look forward to getting to the truth of what happened.”

B.o.B allegedly entered an agreement with RAZOR/TEI, which obtained the rights to “collect certain royalties” from the former Atlantic Records artist in 2017. RAZOR/TEI transferred those rights to Artists Rights Management, which was acquired by Round Hill Music.

“In an intentional violation of the Assignment Agreement, Defendants have prevented Plaintiffs from collecting the royalties that Plaintiffs are contractually entitled to collect,” the lawsuit claims. “Defendants’ breach of the Assignment Agreement also constitutes an Event of Default under the terms of the Security Agreement, giving Plaintiffs the right to exercise all remedies provided for in the Security Agreement and by Article 9 of the New York Uniform Commercial Code.”

The plaintiffs are seeking at least $3,000,000 along with attorneys’ fees, costs and expenses. B.o.B has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit.