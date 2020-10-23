B-Real Expands His Dr. Greenthumb’s Cannabis Retail Business Beyond California

(AllHipHop News)
On October 18, Dr. Greenthumb’s Los Angeles celebrated its one year anniversary. B-Real is now set to expand his cannabis enterprise outside the state of California with a new dispensary location in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“We have been fortunate enough to establish a strong cannabis retail footprint in California with our Dr. Greenthumb’s dispensaries. I have always envisioned Dr. Greenthumb’s serving communities around the country and excited to bring a taste of our signature west coast exotics into the Oklahoma market in the first step to taking our brand nationwide,” says B-Real.
The new Oklahoma storefront will feature monthly drops of Dr. Greenthumb’s signature flower line called “INSANE” featuring new flavors and collaborations. Additionally, consumers can expect B-Real’s Tulsa site to offer the newest designs from Insane Brand apparel and other products.