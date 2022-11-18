B. Smyth Dies At Age 28

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B. Smyth has passed away at the age of 28. The singer, who worked with artists like 2 Chainz and Future, had been in the ICU. Read more.

R&B singer and dancer B. Smyth died at 28, just weeks after releasing his latest single, “Twerkaholic Pt. 2,” from his ICU bed.

Denzil, the R&B singer’s older brother, confirmed the tragic news in a video posted on Smyth’s Instagram page.

In the caption, Denzil wrote that the Twerkaholic singer, real name Brandon Smith, passed away from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

“On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years,” Denzil captioned the post. “We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. #RIPBSMYTH Love you bro!”

Denzil stated his brother frequently mentioned how much he loved his fans, and he had been watching dance challenges for his latest released single “Twerkaholic Pt. 2” three weeks ago while in the intensive care unit at the hospital.

“All those new TikToks and Instagram reels made him really, really happy,” Denzil recalled. “He was able to have a smoother process… All the love and light you were sending on social media he really felt it and sunk into it.”

He stated that his brother asked him to make the video to show his fans how much he “appreciates everything you guys do for him” and that his fans inspired him to pursue new projects in music or fashion.

Smyth rose to prominence on YouTube by covering songs by Rihanna and Miguel, such as “Stay” and “Quickie.”

In 2012, he signed with Motown Records and released his first single, “Leggo,” with 2 Chainz. In 2013, he released an EP called “The Florida Files,” which included the lead single “Win Win” with Future.