Rapper Baby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Learning To Walk And Breathe Again, Makes A Deal With Fans After Being Shot

Baby Blue is working hard to recover after he was accosted by two men over his gold chain, which resulted in him getting shot at bowling alley in Davie, Florida.

Baby Blue, one of the founding members of 2000’s R&B group Pretty Ricky, says that he will have to teach himself how to breathe and walk again after being shot on Monday, April 19th at SpareZ bowling alley in Davie, Fl.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” cast star, born Diamond Blue Smith, was hit by gunfire during an attempted robbery.

As he and his friend were standing near his car in the SpareZ parking lot, two men moved in thinking they were easy marks.

They weren’t.

A fight broke out between both parties, but one of the robbers had a gun and shot the artist. Details are still murky.

However, after waking up from his coma to “thousands” of text messages, Blue took to his social media to let fans know how he is doing.

Thankyou everyone for your thoughts and prayers. I’m still in ICU but I’m on the road to recovery. The bullet traveled throgh my lounges is in stuck in my back. I have to learn to breathe & walk again. I have a great medical team here at the hospital. God Got Me🙏🏽

Love,

Blue — Baby Blue Whoaaaa (@BabyBlueWhoaaaa) April 22, 2021

The local police are trying to find the gunmen. They have little information: one man had on a black hoodie and the other had a grey hoodie on.

They both had something covering their faces. Davie police are asking for tips and asking people to call 954-693-8200, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

The rapper is also making a deal with his fans. He said he would recover, as long as fans make him “the biggest rap stars in the world.”