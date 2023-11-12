Baby Jamo Denied Bond After Crazy Capitol Complex Crash In D.C.

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Emerging rapper Baby Jamo has been denied bond after he crashed a stolen car into a Capitol barricade last week. Read more.

Washington D.C. rapper Baby Jamo has been denied bond following a wild incident where he was arrested for crashing a stolen car into a barricade at the Capitol complex.

The incident, which occurred on November 6, 2023, garnered significant attention due to its location and the involvement of the emerging artist from the DMV music scene.

According to the United States Capitol Police (USCP), Baby Jamo was arrested along with another individual, Onosetale Okojie.

The USCP’s press release detailed the confiscation of guns and the capture of the rapper and his pal involved in the crash.

The decision to deny bond reflects the seriousness of the charges and the potential risk to public safety.

The incident has not only brought attention to the rapper’s career but has also raised questions about security measures at significant national landmarks like the Capitol.

The case against Baby Jamo is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as it progresses through the legal system.