Baby Keem Announces Endorsement Deal With Converse

The “Family Ties” hitmaker is now part of the brand’s celebrity roster.

California-bred rapper Baby Keem has aligned with Converse. The Grammy winner announced the new endorsement deal on social media.

Both Keem and Converse posted a promotional video about the new partnership on Instagram. The #CreateNext campaign featured the rhymer showcasing a black pair of Chuck Taylor All-Stars.

Baby Keem joins a Converse celebrity roster that includes Hip Hop star Tyler, The Creator, R&B singer Rasharn Powell, Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green, Washington Mystics player Natasha Cloud, and others.

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang has a connection to the Converse brand as well. The Los Angeles-based creative collective is also the record label home of Baby Keem.

Last year, Keem garnered considerable attention for his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue. Professional music critics wrote generally positive reviews for the pgLang/Columbia Records release.

The Melodic Blue hosts the well-received “Family Ties” single with Kendrick Lamar. “Family Ties” earned Baby Keem his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance at the 64th annual ceremony in April.