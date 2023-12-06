Baby Keem Releases Kendrick Lamar-Produced ‘The Melodic Blue’ Short Film

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Three new songs are part of the new 20-minute visuals.

Baby Keem dropped his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue, in 2021. Two years later, the pgLang representative released The Melodic Blue short film.

Savannah Setten directed the 20-minute presentation which features three new songs. Baby Keem exclusively added “Rock Me,” “Torch” and “White Laces” featuring James Blake to The Melodic Blue.

In addition, Baby Keem is credited as an executive producer for the visual. Plus, pgLang co-founders Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free serve as executive producers of the film.

The Melodic Blue premiered on Amazon Prime Video. A description on the streaming service reads, “Keem’s internal battle leads us through fragments of memory and temptation as he navigates the depths of The Melodic Blue.”

Upon its release, The Melodic Blue album received positive reviews from professional music critics and online music fans. The LP peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. The RIAA certified The Melodic Blue as Platinum in August 2023.

Baby Keem also earned a 4x-Platinum plaque for the “Family Ties” single off The Melodic Blue. That Kendrick Lamar-assisted track won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance. Keem and Kendrick are also up for Best Rap Performance (“The Hillbillies”) at the 2024 Grammys.