Babyface’s Grammys Snub Outrages Boyz II Men, Khloé Kardashian & Dionne Warwick

Babyface has an army behind him ready to defend his honor in light of awkward red carpet moment.

Multiple stars have come to the defense of Babyface after the R&B star became the subject of a controversial incident at the 67th Grammy Awards.

On Monday (February 3), Boyz II Men vocalist Shawn Stockman recently expressed his frustration on Instagram regarding an incident in which Babyface was abruptly cut off during an interview with the Associated Press. The moment, which has since gone viral, occurred after Babyface’s interview was interrupted by the reporter shouting for Chappell Roan, who had just walked by. The move led Babyface to hand off his microphone and walk away in apparent frustration as he muttered, “Go do that.”

“This really, really bothered me,” Stockman said in the video he shared on Instagram. “A friend of mine was on the red carpet being interviewed by a couple of young ladies. And during his interview, they saw someone that was, I guess, currently hot right now. They basically interrupted my friend, who’s a legend in the music business—not just Black music, but in music in general.” Shawn Stockman from Boyz II Men speaks on the disrespect Babyface received from AP reporters at the Grammys last night. pic.twitter.com/jWWifKt3g6 — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) February 3, 2025

Stockman emphasized the lack of respect often shown toward music legends and compared it to how athletes are treated in the NFL and NBA.

“That would never happen in the NFL or the NBA,” he said. “You would never disrespect Magic Johnson. You would never disrespect any football legend, Deion Sanders, or whoever.”

Stockman’s sentiments were echoed by Khloé Kardashian, who condemned the “disrespectful” incident in a long winded reaction on Twitter.

“This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview,” Kardashian wrote in part in the tweet. “Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in sooo many ways. Its maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this.”

In a thread of tweets in which she shared a screenshot of the definition of the term “decorum” Dionne Warwick also expressed her disbelief, writing, “13x Grammy Award winning Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds? Am I seeing this correctly?”

The AP has since released a statement on the matter, writing, “We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet. We have apologized to him through his representative and to our viewers on the livestream.”

Babyface, however, appeared to be unfazed by the moment. He shared a tweet the following day showcasing his dapper outfit for the occasion.

“GRAMMY’S 2025,” Babyface wrote in the tweet stamped with a trophy emoji.