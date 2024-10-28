Bad Bunny Supports Kamala Harris After Trump’s Bizarre Racist Rally

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny threw his support behind Kamala Harris after Trump went nuts at Madison Square Garden.

Bad Bunny boosted Kamala Harris’ campaign video targeting voters in Puerto Rico Harris on Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin were also among the stars to lend a boost to the Democratic presidential candidate after a speaker at Donald Trump’s political rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage.”

The comment stirred outrage among prominent Puerto Ricans – and many others – in media and entertainment.

“There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” said Tony Hinchcliffe, a comedian and podcaster who was one of many speakers before Trump took to the stage.

Faced with a muted response and a few boos from the crowd, Hinchcliffe immediately and defensively responded “OK, OK.”

In response, music superstar Bad Bunny, who has more than 45 million Instagram followers, shared Harris’ campaign video that notes what a contentious relationship Trump had with the island during his tenure in the White House.

Lopez posted the same video pitch, as did singer-actor Ricky Martin, who has 18.6 million Instagram followers.

He added the comment “I remember” on the Harris video and also included a clip of Hinchcliffe’s “garbage” comment.