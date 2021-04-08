BREAKING: Bad News After DMX Undergoes Brain Tests

(AllHipHop News)
Tests on ailing rapper DMX have revealed the rap star is unfortunately still in a vegetative state.
The 50-year-old rapper, born Earl Simmons, underwent critical brain function tests yesterday (April 7th) following a heart attack after he reportedly overdosed on drugs.
Sources close to the family have revealed that DMX is still in a coma and is showing little signs of brain activity, and now the family is facing a tough decision in the coming days.
DMX was admitted to a medical facility in White Plains, New York, after suffering a heart attack on Friday night (April 2nd).
He was placed on life support – with his manager Nakia Walker revealing he is in a “vegetative state with lung and brain failure.”
Various family members, his children and his other manager Steve Rifkind, are currently enroute to the hosptial, according to sources.
“DMX is currently on life support and in a coma. There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his wellbeing and it is not helpful and productive,” Steve Rifkind said in a statement. “He will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what’s best from there. We appreciate your prayers and support.”
On Monday, hundreds of fans of DMX attended a prayer vigil organized by his Ruff Ryders crew, in an amazing show of solidarity and support for the legendary rapper.