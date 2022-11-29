Balenciaga Bosses Apologize For Cringy Child Abuse Ad Campaign – Again

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Balenciaga apologized AGAIN for featuring kids holding teddy bears in B###-inspired outfits in an ad campaign earlier this month. WOW.

Balenciaga executives have condemned child abuse in a second apology over a controversial advertising campaign.

Earlier this month, team members posted imagery to the brand’s Instagram account featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage.

Following backlash online, a representative apologized and had the campaign removed from social media. But in light of further concern, bosses released another apology on Monday.

“We would like to address the controversies surrounding our recent ad campaigns. We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative,” they wrote in a statement. “The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”

A spokesperson went on to emphasize that the call to feature kids with bears outfitted in “B###-inspired outfits” was a “wrong choice” and the “responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone.”

In addition, leaders are planning to take legal action against the production company and set designer over the inclusion of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling about child pornography in one of the images from the spring 2023 campaign.

“We take full accountability for our lack of oversight and control of the documents in the background, and we could have done things differently,” they continued.

As a result, Balenciaga bosses are conducting internal and external investigations and have promised to lay “the groundwork with organizations who specialize in child protection.”

“Balenciaga reiterates its sincere apologies for the offense we have caused and extends its apologies to talents and partners,” they added.

Demna Gvasalia, who serves as creative director at the luxury label, has not yet publicly commented on the controversy.

The statement comes a day after brand ambassador Kim Kardashian confirmed she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga as a result of the campaign.