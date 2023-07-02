Mass Shooting In South Baltimore Leaves 30 Wounded; 2 Dead

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A block party in Baltimore turned tragic when a mass shooting left two dead, dozens injured and police searching for the gunmen.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on Gretna Court in the Brooklyn Homes. Among the victims were 30 people who were shot, including an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man who succumbed to their injuries.

The remaining 28 victims were injured, and three are in critical condition.

The Baltimore Police Department is actively investigating the incident and searching for the gunman. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott addressed the tragedy earlier today, expressing his grief and frustration over the incident.

“This is an absolute tragedy that did not have to happen,” Scott said. He emphasized the need to address the issue of illegal guns on the streets, stating that the incident “again highlights the impacts and the need to deal with the over-proliferation of illegal guns on our streets and the ability for those who should not have them to get their hands on them.”

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning as they grapple with the sudden tragedy.

The city of Baltimore is appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the apprehension of the shooter.