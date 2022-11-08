MUST SEE: Bandman Kevo Gets White Lives Matter Tattoo With Portraits Of Kanye West, Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bandman Kevo’s new tattoos featured the phrase “White Lives Matter” and the faces of Kanye West, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Chicago rapper Bandman Kevo added a few bizarre tattoos to his body in an apparent plea for attention.

Black Ink Crew’s Phor tattooed the controversial slogan “White Lives Matter” and a few celebrities’ faces on Bandman Kevo’s legs. The portraits included Kanye West in a MAGA hat, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Phor and his client posted videos of the tattoos on Instagram.

Bandman Kevo got the inkwork done a month after Kanye West faced backlash for unveiling “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion Week. Things only got worse for ‘Ye as he went on a spree of antisemitic rants, which cost him multiple business deals.

Adidas, Balenciaga and Vogue were among the notable companies that cut ties with Kanye West due to his rhetoric. While many people scrambled to disassociate with ‘Ye, Bandman Kevo decided to go in the opposite direction and embrace Yeezy’s “White Lives Matter” stance.

Bandman Kevo is no stranger to getting polarizing figures tattooed on his body. Earlier this year, he got a tattoo of the late Kevin Samuels. But the Chicago rapper took things a step further with the “White Lives Matter” tattoo and Kanye West portrait.

Check out the tattoos below.