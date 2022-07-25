Bang Em Smurf Claims Eminem Was Ready Bring Smoke with Him to Suge Knight

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Eminem was right in the middle of a beef between 50 Cent’s friend Bang Em Smurf and Suge Knight. And Slim Shady was ready for war! Read more!

Queens native and former G-Unit member Bang Em Smurf has been talking a lot lately, detailing a time when he and Eminem almost killed disgraced music executive Suge Knight.

In an interview circulating the internet, he said once, while recording the music video with 50 Cent’s “In The Club” single, the Death Row founder pulled up and was ready to go.

While it is not shocking that a known ruffian like Suge was ready for some beef, Bang Em Smurf said rap legend Eminem joined him — coming outside to see Knight in a bulletproof vest.

According to Smurf, he was getting a haircut on the opposite side from where the crew was when Sha Money XL told him that Suge had arrived on the set.

Bang Em Smurf said that once he was clear about what was happening, he ran back to his people.

Though ready to go to war, he said he was “star struck” because of Suge Knight’s legacy.

“I had to shake that off me and ran back like ‘I’m about to kill this n##ga,” Smurf said. “So I ran inside and said, ‘Yo, Suge outside. What you want me to do? Blow his head off?”

Smurf felt confident about stepping to the Cali Blood because he was there with not just his G-Unit guys but his Connecticut folk and the Shadyville guys.

The rapper said that in his mind, he already had his motive planned out, figuring he might only get a few years if he killed the Death Row Records founder.

Smurf planned to tell authorities that he was afraid for his life because of Suge’s reputation of being a gang member and using violence to intimidate people.

“I know if I killed him,” he rationalized.,”I would have been like five years. That’s nothing, and I would have been played like I was scared for my life.”

However, Smurf says, when he ran up to 50 Cent to get the green light, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper was cool on the drama, telling him with a laugh to “hold it down.”

For Smurf, holding it down meant not shooting him but getting a four-by-four piece of wood. 50 told him to put that down too.

Bang Em Smurf returned to where Suge Knight was, and he said to him, “What’s popping?”

The real Slim Shady was beside him, ready to take it there. Smurf says, “Dre wasn’t outside. 50 wasn’t outside. But Eminem was outside.”

Suge Knight, surrounded by Mexicans, is alleged to have taken a few puffs from his cigar and then dropped it on the floor.

Smurf alleges the Mexicans were no help because they were intimidated by the flood of East coasters with firearms protecting their boss, 50 Cent.

And then it was over. Suge and his Mexican posse left, and the group went back to filming the video.