Quality Control Music artist Bankroll Freddie has been allegedly arrested for drug and gun possession. The artist, who made much noise with his single “Pop It” featuring Megan thee Stallion, has not been released on bail.

Bankroll Freddie was busted on April 14th for speeding on Interstate 55 in Marion, Arkansas. A search of his pickup truck revealed a massive amount of drugs.

Bankroll Freddie had 21 pounds of weed and over 171 grams of promethazine, aka “lean.” Officers were also photographed carrying the big bags of weed out of his Marion home.

Bankroll Freddie was charged with resisting arrest, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and possession of schedule VI-controlled substance with the purpose to deliver felony, speeding, etc.

Reports say Bankroll Freddie was turned over to the FBI.

The rising star’s mugshot, under his government name Freddie Gladney, was released after he was booked. However, no additional information (trial, sentencing, etc.) has been disclosed to the public.

Weeks ago, he released his first single of the year called “Pickin’ Sides.” It dropped about a year after his last project, “Big Bank.”

The 2021 album contained 14 tracks, with additional appearances from Young Dolph, BIG 30, 2 Chainz, EST Gee, and others.