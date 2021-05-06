Barack And Michelle Obama Launch New Podcast Series To Take On Racism

Barack and Michelle Obama are adapting the blockbuster book “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” into an informative brand-new audio series.

The non-fiction book by social and economic policy authority Heather McGhee has been picked up by the ex-President and First Lady and bosses at their production company, Higher Ground, for a new Spotify podcast.

The book relates McGhee’s journeys across America engaging people of all socio-economic backgrounds and speaking to them about racism while examining how the country can best progress.

McGhee, who will add new material to the series, stated: “The Obamas’ Higher Ground – with its mission to inspire through powerful storytelling – is the perfect partner for The Sum of Us.

“The podcast will take listeners along as I hit the road again in the wake of the pandemic, in search of more signs of the America we’re becoming, where people from all walks of life come together to accomplish what we simply can’t do on our own. The podcast will also delve deeper into the lives of some of the most memorable characters in the book.”

The Obamas are no newcomers to audio series – Michelle has her own Spotify podcast and Barack recently coupled with Bruce Springsteen for “Renegades: Born in the USA.”

A première date for the couple’s latest media project has yet to be revealed.