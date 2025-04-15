Barack Obama Backs Harvard As Trump Threatens Billions In Funding

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Barack Obama applauded Harvard University for standing firm against Trump administration demands that threatened billions in funding.

Barack Obama backed Harvard University’s refusal to meet sweeping demands from the Trump administration that threatened billions in federal research funding and targeted academic independence and student expression.

On Monday (April 14), the former president shared his reaction on X (Twitter).

“Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions,” Obama asserted. “Rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete steps to make sure all students at Harvard can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and mutual respect. Let’s hope other institutions follow suit.”

Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions – rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete steps to make sure all students at Harvard can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and… https://t.co/gAu9UUqgjF — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 15, 2025

Obama’s public support came after Harvard became the first major U.S. university to push back against a list of federal directives that included dismantling diversity programs, restructuring governance, and cracking down on pro-Palestinian student groups.

The Trump administration responded by freezing $2.2–$2.3 billion in grants and contracts, with the potential to withhold up to $9 billion.

The administration’s list of demands also called for changes to admissions and hiring practices, particularly involving international students, mandatory reporting of foreign student violations, and allowing federal audits of academic content and “viewpoint diversity.”

Harvard President Alan Garber said the university would not comply, stating that the directives “exceed the authority of the federal government” and violate the school’s independence and constitutional protections.

While Harvard acknowledged the importance of addressing antisemitism, it described the federal requirements as extreme and warned that funding cuts could disrupt vital research, national economic health, and public welfare.

Other universities, including Columbia, have reportedly agreed to the administration’s terms to avoid losing funding.

Some in higher education have hailed Harvard’s decision as a stand for academic freedom and institutional self-governance.