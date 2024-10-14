Obama Urges Black Men To Reject Trump–Racial Feeding Frenzy Erupts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former President Barack Obama is getting scorched by Black men who support President Donald Trump after he discussed his concerns that gender biases and misinformation may be influencing their attitudes.

Obama spoke to a crowd about some Black men’s reluctance to back Vice President Kamala Harris.

He emphasized that it was not merely a matter of policy but possibly a deeper discomfort with the idea of a woman ascending to the nation’s highest office.

“Part of it makes me think that you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that,” Obama said during his remarks.

The former president argued that it isn’t acceptable to mask such discomfort as political debate and instead urged men to critically analyze their reasons for possibly staying home on Election Day or casting a vote for former President Trump, who has a history of controversial racial remarks.

Obama went on to challenge perceptions of Donald Trump, particularly the notion embraced by some that the former president represents strength.

“I’m sorry, gentlemen. I’ve noticed this, especially with some men who seem to think Trump’s behavior, the bullying and the putting people down is a sign of strength. I am here to tell you that is not what real strength is and has never been,” Obama said.

The former commander-in-chief pointedly questioned how some voters interpret Trump’s legal troubles and posturing as qualities of leadership, especially in communities historically affected by systemic injustice.

Obama’s comments come as Democrats express concern over a gradual erosion of support among Black men, a crucial voting bloc in tight races throughout key battleground states.

Obama called on Black men to engage, vote and be a part of electing the nation’s first female president – an opportunity he described as historically significant.

Obama’s remarks were mixed, especially on social media platform X, where some critics suggested his tone was condescending.

Others praised Obama for calling out Trump and his racist overtones.

Black men and women, please say it isn't true. Are you really upset with Obama for advising us on the importance of this election? I can't believe you would support a White man, granting him immunity for his actions and reinforcing White privilege, while ignoring his history of… — Kenny Akers (@KeneAkers) October 13, 2024

Black men vote overwhelmingly Democratic and have overwhelmingly supported both women who have run for President.



Black male voters should be held up as a standard by the Democratic Party of what it looks like for men to support women electorally.



Black men are socialized in… — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) October 12, 2024

It’s interesting that Barack Obama will challenge black men on behalf of white people, but I’ve never seen him challenge white people on behalf of black men. — Boyce Watkins, PhD – Wealth is Power (@drboycewatkins1) October 13, 2024

Honestly, f### all the way off @CFColemanJr.



If anything Barack Obama was too NICE to my fellow Black Men who are considering not voting for Kamala Harris.



If a Black Man helps a White Nationalist Authoritarian get elected they do not deserve my respect…ever. — Malcolm P. Johnson (@admiralmpj) October 11, 2024

Obama’s pitch to Black men to support Kamala because “grew up like us” is comical. She didn’t grow up like us and neither did Obama. — TheAngrySociologist (@SankofaBrown) October 11, 2024